How Caltrans crews are supporting California's wildfire prevention plan

Last week, Caltrans crews cleared the roadside along Highway 229 in San Luis Obispo County as part of California’s wildfire and forest resilience plan.

Caltrans Public Information Officer Jim Shivers said crews routinely clear state highways of brush.

“Our maintenance folks who routinely patrol these areas, they can recognize areas that need attention," he said. "Locations that have dense, dry brush, hanging tree branches, things that could potentially cause or exacerbate a wildfire."

The department has identified 2,600 miles of high-risk roadways — areas of California's highway system that need defensible space. Since many road corridors that need vegetation management cross federal, state, or local boundaries, Caltrans works with a host of landowners to develop and implement fire-safe projects, according to the plan.

Caltrans routinely works with other agencies as well, including Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. Caltrans' partnership with Cal Fire includes expanding public outreach efforts, such as graphics and messaging.

Although brush clearing and highway maintenance have been part of the agency’s responsibilities since the action plan was adopted in 2021, Caltrans' recent efforts provide relief to community members following the Los Angeles fires, like Connie Sanders.

“Sure it does," Sanders said. "This area is prone to wildfires. When it comes springtime, they’re out there mowing. As it gets tall, there’s always somebody out there."

Sanders lived in San Luis Obispo County in 1985 when the Las Pilitas fire broke out.

“It was a pretty good size fire," Sanders said. "And it was pretty scary."

Although roadside clearing projects might only take weeks, crews monitor the highways daily.

"We have crews that leave this yard every day to ensure that the public experiences a roadway that is safe," Shivers said.

To contact Caltrans about a road that needs clearing or voice concerns, click here.