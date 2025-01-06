Hundreds participate in annual Fun Run to honor lives of two Paso Robles sisters

Over 430 locals gathered at Santa Margarita Lake on Sunday morning for the 7th annual Running Chicken 10k & 5k Fun Run and Walk.

During the event, participants embarked on a running trail through Santa Margarita, enjoyed a pancake breakfast, and received exclusive merchandise.

The event supported the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation, which gives scholarships and donations to local students in honor of Brittni and Brynn Frace— two sisters from Paso Robles who passed away in 2018.

Warren Frace, a race director and the father of Brittni and Brynn, tells KSBY why the foundation hosts the Fun Run and Walk every year.

"When Brynn and Brittni ran, you know, it was more than just a sport. It was really a way to connect with their friends, with the environment, to get out and know people and challenge yourself to be the best person you could be."

This year's race theme was inspired by Brittni, whose motto was "Smile more, worry less."

More information about the foundation's mission can be found on the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation website.