Local scouts step into history during annual Mountain Man Rendezvous

Hundreds of scouts from across San Luis Obispo County visited the Santa Margarita Ranch on Saturday for the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous.

Scouts from the Cuesta District of Scouting America enjoyed learning survival tactics like tomahawk throwing, candle making, and wood carving.

They also learned how to care for the ranch with sustainable practices.

"We learn about different things mountain men would do in the 1800s, like archery, like tomahawk throwing, knife throwing," Troy Lewis, a scout in Troop 123, said. "It is really fun. It's nice to just be with other scouts and learn history and learn about different cool things."

Organizers say they hoped to teach scouts to leave the land a better place than how they found it.

"It brings back a lot of the old-time skills that we take for granted these days, right? These kids learn about where their food comes from. They're learning how to make food from scratch. They're dipping candles, they're making baskets. They're carving wood things," Sean Tashma, a scoutmaster, told KSBY.

The Santa Margarita Ranch reportedly donated the site for the annual scouting event.