Mother of Todd Pinion speaks out for the first time since her son's death

Editor's note: There will be a celebration of life for Todd Pinion from noon to 5 p.m. at Ancient Peaks Barn in Santa Margarita on Saturday. More details can be found on the Celebration of Life's Facebook page.

It's been nearly a week since the body of murdered Atascadero man Todd Pinion was found in a remote area near Santa Margarita.

Pinion's mother, Melody, is finally speaking out following her son's death.

“I want to thank the community," she expressed. "I want to thank the authorities. Without them, I wouldn't know what happened. And I would not be bringing my son home to me.”

Melody learned her son was missing on Oct. 28. Two days later, she was on a plane headed to California from Louisiana with her daughter, Pinion's younger sister.

Less than 24 hours after arriving in her home state, the Atascadero Police Department found his body.

They relayed that he had been murdered, and had been dead for 11 days.

“The maliciousness behind this, I don't understand the evil in the world," Melody expressed. "Why? Why would someone want to take such a beautiful soul?"

The Atascadero Police Department started looking into the suspicious nature of Pinion's disappearance once his dog, Spock, was found dead near the top of Cuesta Grade.

Her son's body was found nearby a few days later.

“They're still working this case as diligently and as many hours [as they can]," Pinion said. "I mean, they've been pulled away from their family, but are still doing everything they can to dedicate every hour they can into this.”

Pinion, a 34-year-old from Atascadero, loved the earth and wanted to bring everyone together in unity, according to his friends and family. He felt it was his job to heal evil in the world.

In honor of him, Melody is throwing her son's celebration of life "Todd style" with a rock painting station, a tie-dye station, and everything that represents who he was as a person. The celebration will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Ancient Peaks Barn, formerly known as Oyster Ridge, in Santa Margarita on Saturday.

The family requests colors be worn to the celebration and anything Pinion may have given you or made for you. Sound healing by Jamie Nicole will be offered to honor Todd and his love for sound baths at 3:30 p.m. More details can be found on the Celebration of Life's Facebook page.

“I want to hear from each and every person,” Melody smiled.