'No widespread damage' in SLO County after recent storms

Lindsie Hiatt
Posted at 6:31 PM, Feb 20, 2024
San Luis Obispo County Public Works responded to dozens of clean-up and repair requests made during the recent storm.

On Tuesday, crews were out in Santa Margarita clearing plugged culverts, mud on roads, and fallen trees and signs.

Although the cleanup spans a wide range of San Luis Obispo County, from Arroyo Grande to Paso Robles, SLO County Public Works said there was no widespread damage.

Storm repairs will continue this week and into next.

Some cleanup sites include:

Arroyo Grande:

  • Lopez Drive (Culvert Cleaning)

Cayucos:

  • Cayucos Creek Road (Mid-Slope Repair)

Santa Margarita:

  • Parkhill Road (Tree Clearing)
  • Pozo Road (Tree Clearing)

Paso Robles:

  • San Marcus Road (Mud Removal)

