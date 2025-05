Communities across San Luis Obispo County are preparing for wildfire season with a prescribed burn taking place today east of Santa Margarita.

The burn is scheduled to start around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Seven Oaks Way, between Las Pilitas Road and Parkhill Road.

According to CAL FIRE, about 25 acres will burned as part of the agency's vegetation management program. Burns like these help reduce risk of wildfires, while growing ecological diversity and resilience.