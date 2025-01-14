Red flag warning in effect, fire official says they're prepared if local fires emerge

A red flag warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday. The concern is anticipated to be for rural areas of San Luis Obispo Cunty, towards the mountain range.

“The red flag warning that is affecting us here in San Luis Obispo County is not covering any of the populated areas or mostly populated like we saw in Los Angeles," CAL FIRE Captain Eric Carreiro said.

Over 120 CAL FIRE SLO personnel — including fire crews and managers — with 10 fire engines and bulldozers have been sent down to help battle the fires down in Los Angeles. CAL FIRE SLO say they are fully staffed with engines ready if any local fires break out.

Maintaining a defensible space of 30 feet of minimal vegetation growth around your home is recommended, making sure nearby gutters are cleared, and dead vegetation is removed is something that can be checked daily to prevent wildfire from spreading into your home.

Carreiro says to have an emergency plan ready, with a supply kit for you and your pets, and evacuate as early as possible.

"If there is an incident and you do fall under an evacuation warning or order, get out early," Carreiro said. "[That] gives us the ability to get in and provide more of a defensive posture while we don't have evacuating residents.”

“During times of extreme fire danger, I'm cognizant of even parking my vehicle the way that my first move is forward," Santa Margarita resident Wendy Oliver said. "I also keep a bug-out bag, with a first aid kit, water, and snacks so I can just get gone. I've got my dogs and their food as well."

To be prepared fire officials say avoid any activities that could spark a fire, avoid parking your cars in dry grass or brush, and have an evacuation plan and emergency kit.

More information on how to prepare your family for a potential wildfire threat can be found here.