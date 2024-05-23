Watch Now
Santa Margarita Elementary students release butterflies into school garden

Students at Santa Margarita Elementary School released butterflies into the school's garden on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 22, 2024

The Santa Margarita Elementary School Garden Club held its second annual butterfly release assembly on Wednesday.

With the help of the school's PTA, the Garden Club provided a butterfly grow kit to each of its 12 classrooms with ten caterpillars for each class to monitor.

On Wednesday, the students released the hatched butterflies into the garden.

"Garden Club helps build a sense of community among every student here on our campus and everyone is always really excited to get involved, and it's really fun to have all these great kids out here helping us make something for not just us, but for the other kids that are coming after them," said Katherine Jonsson, Garden Club Advisor.

Garden Club started in the middle of February and is made up of more than 80 students ranging from kindergartners to 5th graders.

