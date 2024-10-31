Santa Margarita Ranch plans to restore fire-damaged Swanton Pacific Railroad

Home to the Pacific Coast Railroad, Santa Margarita Ranch acquired the Swanton Pacific Railroad from Cal Poly last year and plans to restore it.

Four years ago, Swanton Pacific Ranch north of Santa Cruz was scorched in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. The Swanton Pacific Railroad sustained significant damage. As Cal Poly worked to restore the ranch, it was decided to transfer the railroad to another entity.

Jeff Badger, Railroad Superintendent at Santa Margarita Ranch, says the damage the train has sustained, combined with its age, will drag out the restoration process.

“It’s probably a ten-year plan to get things fully functional, have a depot where we can board passengers, take them for a one-mile loop around the reservoirs on the east side of the Santa Margarita Ranch,” Badger said.

The first step in their ten-year plan is bringing on more people interested in restoring the Swanton Pacific Railroad. While the Pacific Coast Railroad Company has hired more crew members, they need additional support from volunteers.

“The railroad doesn’t run, doesn’t build itself unless you have people,” Badger said.

He says all ages are welcome to volunteer and bring the Swanton back to life.

“It’s a labor of love,” Badger said. “Even though it’s been through a fire, even if it’s been in an accident, it can be rebuilt. Today's technology is far superior from what it was when these locomotives were in service in 1915.”

Steve Rossi, one of the owners of Santa Margarita Ranch, said their mission is to teach younger generations about history and restoration.

“We really think that there’s a big value to kids today being able to see this old equipment running the way it was originally built and ran 100 years ago,” Rossi said.

Those who wish to see these trains in person can do so at the upcoming event, Christmas at Santa Margarita Ranch.

