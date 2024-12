Locals got into the holiday spirit on Sunday during the closing weekend of the 2nd annual "Christmas at the Santa Margarita Ranch" event.

Visitors were able to step aboard a historic steam train and travel to Santa's village, where they then met and talked with Santa Claus himself.

Families also enjoyed pony rides, food, a magic show, and a marketplace filled with locally-made gifts.



The nearly month-long event was organized by the Vintage Traditions Foundation and AGM Community Partners.