Volunteers place wreaths on 200 veteran's graves in Santa Margarita

On Saturday, volunteers placed wreaths on the headstones of all 200 veterans buried at the Santa Margarita Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.

Volunteers included Daughters of the American Revolution members, families of the fallen, veterans, and a group of 4-H youth.

Representatives from each group shared what this event meant to them.

Nine-year-old Radley Hackett feels the veterans would appreciate her giving them a wreath.

“I feel like they’re watching me do it and I feel like they’re like thanking me," Hackett said.

Lindsie Hiatt

Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored this year's event.

DAR Chaplain Leaha Magee said she lays down wreaths for others here in the hopes that someone will do the same for her family.

“We have, unfortunately, a lot of soldiers that have passed away in my family, so I’m glad to be doing this to someone else’s family member," Magee said. "I'm hoping that somewhere someone is placing wreaths on my ancestors' graves."

Linda Peterman, the event site coordinator, said she volunteers to ensure this event continues into the future.

"This is a different generation and we’re losing it," Peterman said. "I just don’t want it to stop. It’s a tradition that should keep going on, so we need volunteers to help out here."

Veteran Leia Larson agreed, saying, she hopes the younger generations learn what service truly means.

“I think it’s so important, especially these kids that are here today, to show them the importance of what sacrifice is," said Larson. "I hope that maybe someday some child who’s not even born yet may come and read my gravestone, and possibly my name will be remembered by a stranger.”

To continue this event, Wreaths Across America relies on people to sponsor wreaths, donating $17 towards the cost of each wreath.

Sponsors have nearly doubled the Santa Margarita Cemetery's 200-wreath goal, with 396 wreaths sponsored.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath, click here.