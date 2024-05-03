1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into forklift in Santa Maria

One person was killed and another was transported to a local hospital after an accident in Santa Maria Thursday involving a vehicle and a forklift.

Police said around 3:06 p.m. a small pickup truck traveling southbound on Skyway Drive crashed into a Caterpillar telescoping forklift near Hangar Street.

The collision caused major damage to the pickup truck, which then crashed into a fire hydrant.

The passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The driver of the forklift did not report any injuries.

Skyway Drive was closed between McCoy Lane and Industrial Parkway as officials conducted their initial investigation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.