18-year-old Santa Maria man arrested on drug, firearms charges

An 18-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on weapons and drug charges following a graffiti crime from February.

On February 26th, Santa Maria Police say security guards interrupted Thomas Barraza and others committing a graffiti crime on Thornburg Street. The suspects brandished a firearm and fled the scene. Barraza was later arrested, questioned, and then released.

Detectives took over the investigation and Barraza’s vehicle and cell phone were later searched pursuant to a search warrant being issued. More than 16 grams of suspected cocaine, a non-serialized semi-automatic handgun, and other evidence indicative of drug sales & firearm possession were recovered.

On Thursday, conducted warrants that led to Barraza’s arrest. He was charged with possession of drugs while being armed, possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm, and possession of narcotics for sale.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.