2,200+ students graduate from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Thousands of Santa Maria Joint Union High School graduates flipped their tassels this week.

Around 715 of those graduating seniors were from Santa Maria High School.

Friends and family filled the stands of the school’s football field Thursday where the graduates received their diplomas.

"I know my parents are out there and my friends, parents and everyone else's parents are proud of them. I'm just proud of my friends, and I hope to see them later on in life and down the road. So, currently, I got accepted to Cal Poly and that's where I'm going. I'm going for Ag engineering," said David Garrett, Santa Maria High School graduate.

Graduation ceremonies for Righetti and Pioneer Valley also took place Thursday, with times for all three events staggered.

More than 2,200 students reportedly graduated from the district’s four schools this year.

