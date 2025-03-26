2 areas in Santa Maria deemed at higher wildfire risk following new assessment

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released an updated statewide fire hazard map for the first time in 14 years.

It ranks fire likelihood in certain areas from moderate to high to very high — and two areas in Santa Maria made the map.

"This is the first time that the city of Santa Maria has been identified as having high fire areas by the state," said Santa Maria Fire Department Fire Marshal Jim Austin.

If you look at the map below, the two yellow areas are the zones designated as having a higher fire risk. The first is near the Santa Maria Airport, and the second is near the Santa Maria Creek. (You can view the full map through the link here.)

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

"Due to the droughts we have incurred over the last decade or so, climate change, and a lot of other effects have changed how the vegetation, slopes, and different areas of the state now react to fires," said Austin.

Community members in both zones say they aren't too worried about wildfires, but the new designation has made them more aware of the danger.

"It's a concern because, especially now, there's a lot of grass," said Joseph Quichocho, who lives near the creek. "There's grass in the middle. Fire can jump over, so that's something to keep an open mind about."

The areas with the new designation are zoned as moderate severity, which is the lowest on the scale.

So what does it mean for you if you live in or near these areas? Fire Marshal Austin says you shouldn't experience too big of a change.

"Those areas are developed and already maintained, so to speak, due to homeowners being there and taking care of their houses," said Austin. "And, of course, the airport — they have to manage there for flight traffic and things like that. F the most part, I just don't see any real changes coming to the citizens of Santa Maria."

He adds that there are a few ways you can prevent the start or spread of wildfires.

"Maintain your vegetation around your property," said Austin. "Irrigated and green is harder to burn. Also, if you properly space or pull landscaping away from the side of your house, that increases fire safety. Also, just be mindful of piles of combustible materials and things like that next to your house."

He says you should also avoid illegal fireworks and make sure coals from barbecues are totally cooled before disposing of them.