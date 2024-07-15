2024 Santa Barbara County Fair wraps up over the weekend

The 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair wrapped up over the weekend, after people from across communities enjoyed five days of carnival fun.

Sunday was the last day, and attendees from across the Central Coast were there to make the most of it.

Taking place at the Santa Maria Fairpark, the fair featured activities, vendors, fair foods, carnival rides, live entertainment and more.

What makes it special is just the memories. I mean, this goes back from a long time ago since my family has been there, and it's just making new friends, being able to show here and just having a great time. Lucas Rodriguez, President of the Old Town 4H Club

According to event organizers, there were around 12,000 carnival riders. Meanwhile, the Annual Junior Livestock Auction generated around 1.8 million in sales.

The Santa Barbara County Fair takes place during the summer every year. So. for those who were unable to attend this year, make sure and mark your calendars for 2025. You can also visit their websiteto stay up-to-date on their events.