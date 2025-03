Santa Maria Police say two men were hit by a car while walking across Main Street outside a crosswalk around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man died from his injuries, the other man who was hit suffered major injuries and is in critical condition.

Their identities have not been released.

Authorities say the adult female driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say at this point drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.