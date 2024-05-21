39 high school students in Santa Maria commit to serving in US armed forces

Seniors from several high schools in the Santa Maria area celebrated joining the military Monday.

Thirty-nine seniors in all committed to serving in the United States armed forces at the Military Signing Day ceremony at Righetti High School. Fifteen of those committed to the Army, 15 to the Marines, six to the Navy, and three to the Air Force or Space Force.

The students received sashes from their respective military branch recruiter and had the opportunity to indulge in one of four specially decorated cakes from Gina's Piece of Cake bakery.

Each cake was decorated with insignia from the respective military branches.

KSBY spoke with the head of the military club at Righetti High School who thanked the students for committing to serving their country.

"I would just like to tell these kids thank you," said van Patten. "They are making a decision that keeps us to where we can live the lives we are living now and keeps us safe and protects our way of life."

The military signing day event first began seven years ago at Righetti High School and later evolved to include the entire school district to include students from Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, and Delta high schools

"... Without kids like this doing these things," van Patten continued. "We would not be able to do these things and live our lives the way we're living with freedom and choices."