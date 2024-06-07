6th annual Pride event returns to Santa Maria this weekend. Here's what you can expect.

The House of Pride and Equality is hosting its 6th annual Santa Maria Pride at the Santa Maria Fair Park on Sunday.

The House of Pride and Equality president, Suzette Lopez, told KSBY News the theme for this year’s Santa Maria Pride is Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges.

“It just speaks to what we're trying to do,” said Lopez. “We're trying to break barriers and build bridges. We're trying to create partnerships within the community because we work better when we work together.”

Lopez says the theme reflects the non-profit’s commitment to dismantling barriers against diversity and fostering an understanding among different communities.

“It reflects the intention for us to unite the community rather than divide it,” said Lopez.

The non-profit spent about six months planning for this year’s pride event and added various social gatherings leading up to the celebration this weekend.

“We have the Pride Proclamation at Santa Maria City Hall and the Family Pride Night at Boomer's, Noche de Loteria at Cubanissimo, a queer mixer at the Santa Maria Inn, and our annual drag fundraiser, which will be our seventh annual drag fundraiser at Presqu'ile Winery,” said Lopez.

Community members say that pride events in the Santa Maria Valley are beneficial to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride is such a thing that is getting bigger and being more accepted, which is great,” said Jonathan Castro, Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House and Cafe manager.

“Having the space that is designated or that is put on by queer organizations such as Pacific Pride Foundation or House of Pride and Equality, really helps visibility for queer people,” said Jenise Trinidad Coates, Pacific Pride Foundation program manager. "I would definitely love to go to a ‘Loteria night’ that's put on by an organization that supports people who are LGBTQ plus.”

Santa Maria Pride is free to attend and will include many activities and live entertainment for the community to check out.

“They can expect to see our partnerships come to life,” said Lopez. “We're going to have a live art exhibit and Pacific Pride Foundation is actually hosting that for us, so we're super excited to partner up with them. We're going to have a balloon artist. We're going to have a few bands, some deejays, a lot of nonprofits that will be joining us, a unit for a resource fair, and a makers market.”

Santa Maria Pride will take place at the Santa Maria Fair Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Santa Maria Pride, click here.