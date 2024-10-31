700 Elementary students visit Righetti High School's Halloween 'Kinderpatch'

More than 700 elementary school students from across the Central Coast attended the Righetti High School (RHS) Agriculture Department’s “Kinderpatch” on Thursday, according to school officials.

Organizers say the young children learned about plants, crops, and animals during the event. They also reportedly enjoyed pumpkin games, a hay maze, a petting zoo, and other attractions.

“This is such a wonderful place for the children,” said Robin Chavez, a mother of a student at the event, according to a press release. “I wish I had experienced this as a young girl.’’

RHS's Future Farmers of America (FFA) program reportedly supported Thursday's event by having more than 200 of its members engage with the young students.

Organizers say the annual tradition has been operating for decades.

“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus. It was a great success," said RHS teacher Amy Guerra in a press release.