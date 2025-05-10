7th annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival set to heat up Pioneer Park

The smell of red oak smoke and sizzling meat will fill the air this weekend as Santa Maria’s signature event, the Santa Maria BBQ Festival, returns for its seventh year.

The event takes place this Saturday, May 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria. This 21-and-over event celebrates the region’s rich barbecue heritage, featuring up to 12 teams competing in the traditional Santa Maria-style grilling.

Event coordinator Jaime Flores says the festival is more than a showcase of grilling talent. It’s a fundraiser that helps support community programs and local youth. With the help of city staff, vendors, and volunteers, the event has grown into a large-scale production.

“It’s a big production. There’s a lot that goes into these last two days, but you know, we start in January and get things going,” Flores said.

For Gilbert Montoya, owner of Santa Maria Tri-Tip Company, the competition brings a chance to reclaim past glory.

“People were telling me I had the best barbecue in town, so I had to go to the competition and prove them right,” Montoya said.

After winning two years in a row, he lost the title last year but is bringing his A-game again this weekend.

Montoya’s secret? Keeping it simple and traditional.

“We use red oak wood, open flame, and just take your time. It’s about knowing the heat and when to raise or lower your grill,” he explained.

While the competitors work over their custom pits, festivalgoers can enjoy both the backyard competition, where they vote for their favorites, and the judged competition, where pros evaluate technique, flavor, and presentation.

For long-time locals like Frank Ostini, owner of The Hitching Post II in Buellton, Santa Maria-style barbecue is a deeply rooted way of life.

“This style of cooking goes back to before the Spanish came to California,” said Ostini, whose family has run the Hitching Post mothership in Casmalia for over 70 years.

“We burn hot, clean fires over red oak and adjust the grill height to regulate the heat. It’s uniquely Santa Maria,” Ostini said.

He says the style represents more than food, it’s part of the area's cultural identity.

"I think it’s really important to follow a tradition of cooking that is very specific to our region. California grilling is considered a fifth regional style of barbecue, and Santa Maria is the pinnacle of that," Ostini said.

Admission for the seventh annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival can be purchased online ahead of time at this link.

