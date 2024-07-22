A new community center coming to Santa Maria will preserve Japanese history

“My father was the only son who married and had children, and he only had me," said Judi Saki, a board member of the upcoming Japanese community center. "And so I'm the only of the eight children to carry on the Saki name.”

Saki’s family has deep roots in Santa Maria, dating back to 1903 when her grandparents arrived from Japan. Her grandfather, Hatsutaro Saki, initially worked at the Union Sugar Company and later became a manager for Japanese workers in the area.

“We just want to make our presence known in the community for those people maybe who are more newcomers," Saki says.

For years, Saki has been a pillar in the Japanese community, helping organize gatherings to keep the community connected. Soon, Santa Maria’s newest and largest community center will provide an even greater platform to share their history.

“I didn't know that this was the biggest community center. And that's very exciting." Saki tells me. "I hope there will be many happy events occurring here in this location."

I spoke with Dennis Smitherman, the recreation services manager for the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, about what this multi-million dollar project, expected to be completed in the spring of 2025, will have to offer.

"It's going to be great for that recreation perspective," Smitherman says. "This whole area is going to be amazing to be able to hold events, and different kinds of programs and activities as well. There's not a lot of residential neighbors. So, that works out really well."

The Japanese architectural style center will feature cultural art and monuments. Saki tells me it will be a welcoming space for everyone.

“Our group is for everyone who is it has an interest in the Japanese culture," Saki says. "And, they're invited to join us."

Being the first community center built in nearly 30 years, Smitherman is proud of the collaboration that has made it possible;

"Working with an organization that had a strong interest and was able to help support the development of this center has made all the difference and has made it move forward a lot quicker.”