Additional developments coming to a popular Santa Maria shopping center

Over the last 30 years, the Crossroads center off Betteravia Road in Santa Maria has transformed into a commercial destination for shopping and dining, but new restaurants, businesses and a hotel could soon be joining the block.

“I feel like it is a good idea, new opportunities for people to move over here!” said Santa Maria resident, Anthony Martines.

“I think it would be good for the city to grow,” added Celestiel Ming.

Ming says she moved to Santa Maria just three days ago and is on board with the idea of more development on Betteravia Road.

Other locals like Luna Birdsong are less enthused about the plans.

“My gut reaction to that is, don't we already have enough?” Birdsong asked. “I mean, we have so many hotels, so many restaurants, a lot of which are priced out from people who live here’s range.”

This week, Newport Beach-based company, Wester Associates, announced their acquisition of a three-acre property off Betteravia and west of the Highway 101 entrance, that would be home to the final phase of the massive Crossroads development project.

Juan Hernandez, a manager at La Michoacana Plus, says he and his staff have high hopes for what a nearby hotel could mean for business.

“New services here always bring more families and kids," he explained. "They will be able to find us, try our ice cream. I think it is in a good spot for the community."

Since Westar first began construction on the 150-acre Crossroads property in 1995, the shopping center has filled up with a Walmart, a Best Buy, a Home Depot and dozens of other local businesses.

Despite the excitement for more development to come, Birdsong worries about overcrowding.

“It is already kind of a tight squeeze right there with how close it is to the main shopping center," she admitted. "So. that might be problematic and cause a lot more traffic jamming."

In response, Westar Associates say those traffic concerns will be vetted over the coming months.

Celestiel Ming meanwhile, feels the proposed developments would be the perfect addition to her new city.

“I think it has a lot of opportunity. But what would make Santa Maria a destination city is the hospitality, the nightlife, the cultural experience,” she said.

Wester associates say information about the specific hotel and other businesses that could be going up in the Crossroads center has not yet been made available.

They add that while there is not an exact timeline for when construction could begin, they will soon be submitting their building plans to the city.