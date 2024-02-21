After break-ins, Santa Maria museum installs security cameras

The next time you visit the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum, you may notice new security cameras installed around the building.

“Well, we do feel much more secure,” said museum curator Shelley Klein.

Back in December, KSBY spoke with Klein days after thieves broke into the museum, getting away with cash donations and office equipment.

She says less than a month later, more money was stolen from the museum after another person broke in through the roof.

Klein says in the weeks since, the museum has installed motion sensor detectors, as well as the new security cameras, to help prevent future thefts from happening. She adds that the museum’s windows have also been reinforced with vinyl coating, making them harder to break through.

“We are open to the public, and we are glad that we were able to get everything straightened out so that we can feel a little safer now,” Klein said.

She tells KSBY that the museum was able to purchase the cameras through more than $2,000 in community donations.