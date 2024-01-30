'Aggressive fire attack' needed at Canyon Storage Facility in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a report of a smoke check Sunday night.

Fire officials say it happened at 8:23 p.m. at Canyon Storage Facility located at 930 N. Noble Way.

When first responders arrived they found a large amount of smoke coming from multiple units at the storage facility.

Fire officials say they were able to contain the fire in one section of storage units, however, there were multiple exposures involved in that section.

Santa Maria fire crews said this was an 'aggressive fire attack' preventing further extension to uninvolved units.

Five Engine Companies, one Truck, an Ambulance, and a Battalion Chief were dispatched. Due to the nature of the fire and the dense materials in several storage units involved, three additional engine companies were requested. Two from Santa Barbara County Fire and one from Cal Fire. A request was also made for an Investigator to respond and two additional engine companies to provide city coverage.

The cause is under investigation with an unknown monetary loss.