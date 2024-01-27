AGILE FLAG: Why you may see military aircraft over Santa Maria this weekend

Air Force pilots will be conducting exercises at the Santa Maria Airport over the weekend.

The 10-day long exercise dubbed "AGILE FLAG" began on January 24, and was being conducted at various locations around the western United States.

The exercise is held bi-annually and is part of a certification process for the Air Combat Command's (ACC) Lead Wings, which are described as "tailorable, deployable packages of combat airpower assets and Airmen."

According to a press release from ACC Headquarters, AGILE FLAG will test the lead wings' "ability to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment."

The release continues, "As part of this iteration, fighter aircraft, mobility aircraft, contingency response assets and total force partners will support the lead wing. Additionally, air traffic control and combat communication personnel will assist in establishing communication infrastructure throughout various locations of the exercise."

The portion of this exercise taking place in Santa Maria is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

People nearby will likely see military aircraft taking off and landing as well as an increase in Air Force personnel in the area. They may also see smoke and hear loud, simulated battle noises.

Air Force officials say local law enforcement has been notified of the exercises.