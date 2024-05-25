Watch Now
Allan Hancock College celebrates 2024 graduates

Allan Hancock College's 2024 commencement ceremony was held at the Santa Maria campus on Friday, May 24.
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 24, 2024

Family and friends gathered Friday morning at Allan Hancock College to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's graduates.

Graduating students at Hancock College received their degrees at the 103rd commencement ceremony at the Santa Maria campus. More than 570 students were in attendance.

"Very, like, nerve-wracking, but with hard work and good friends and support, I managed to go through with love and family as well," said graduate Maria Farias.

"Hancock was great," added graduate Zachary Rehkopf. "It's a great campus. Classes and professors were great. I work as a student worker in the Veterans Success Center. A bunch of us right here on the front row are veterans, so after our service we come here to get education and further our careers."

This year, Hancock students earned 2,771 associate degrees and 2,600 certificates of achievement across 125 different majors.

