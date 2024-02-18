Allan Hancock College hosts 3rd annual FFA Field Day

More than 300 high school students from across California gathered at Allan Hancock College Saturday for the college's third annual FFA Field Day.

The event took place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria campus.

Students from 20 high schools in the state competed in agriculture and science-related activities, including soil and land evaluation, nursery and landscaping, vegetable crop judging and veterinary science, according to the press release.

KSBY spoke with one student on why they wanted to participate.

"I saw the people last year and how (my team) won the state championship," Yareli Mendes, a Santa Maria High School sophomore said. "I was able to become friends with them and get to know them. That motivated me to do it more. I actually have fun doing it."

Teams who scored highly in Saturday's contests will get a chance to compete at the state level.