Allan Hancock College hosts networking event to build workforce pipeline

Allan Hancock College hosted a networking event for local educators, students and employers on Tuesday.

The event was called Pathways to Success and was described as a collaborative networking event aimed at building up the college-to-workforce pipeline with the college's career and technical education programs.

It included demonstrations by students and faculty members, student success stories, and interactive breakout sessions designed to help attendees connect and collaborate.

"The message [of the event] is the Santa Maria community," said Thomas Lamica, Allan Hacock College's dean of academic affairs for career and technical education programs. "We rely on one another to help put together these great programs. We need the support of industry; we need the support of all of our educational partners, teachers, administrators ... support staff as well to help build these programs, to help students finally get to their chosen career path."

Lamica also said about 300 people attended the event and included representatives from 16 different industry sectors.

It was held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the college's Fine Arts Complex.