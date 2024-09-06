Allan Hancock College invites local businesses to participate in annual Career Exploration Day

Allan Hancock College is inviting Central Coast businesses to help expose local college and high school students to career opportunities within the community.

The college is accepting applications from businesses to participate in Hancock’s 19th annual Career Exploration Day on Oct. 4.

The in-person event is expected to draw more than 1,000 high school and college students to Hancock’s Santa Maria campus.

Participating exhibitors will be able to provide participants with information about their industry and career opportunities, connect with Hancock’s Career Technical Education faculty, and conduct on-the-spot job interviews to fill open positions.

Businesses interested in participating can learn more and register by Sept. 13 on the Allan Hancock College's Career Center webpage.