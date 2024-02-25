American Red Cross installs free smoke alarms around Santa Maria neighborhood

The Santa Maria Fire Department partnered up with the American Red Cross to help install free smoke alarms for local families Saturday.

Volunteers were taught how to check and install smoke alarms before being put to work around the neighborhood.

Tony Briggs, CEO of the American Red Cross Central California Regional, shared why it's important to have a functioning smoke alarm in your home.

" A lot of people look at their smoke alarm as a nuisance. But it's something that really is there to help keep you safe," Briggs said. "That and other preparedness activities that you can do in your home will make sure that when there is a fire, you know how to get out of your home, where to rally, and that you are doing everything that you can to (keep) your family safe."

Since the American Red Cross launched its home fire campaign, officials said they have installed 2.6 million free smoke alarms across the country.

