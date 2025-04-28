Charity raffle held for Santa Maria Public Library

Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library is holding its 14th annual Painted Chair raffle. Winners will receive book-themed artistic items created by local artists.

The charity raffle goes through May 10, where a live drawing of the raffle tickets on Facebook will begin at 4:00 pm.

Raffle tickets are $1 each, or 6 for $5.

The charity event is located at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall, on the second floor next to Macy's.

The Santa Maria Public Library fundraiser helps raise money for any materials, programs, or services the library would not have otherwise.

