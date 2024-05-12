Annual Santa Maria Barbecue Festival features some of the best BBQ in the area

Community members enjoyed some barbecue from more than a dozen teams at the 6th Annual Santa Maria Barbecue Festival Saturday.

The festival featured a professional competition with local celebrity judges voting on the "Best Barbecue" in our community.

There was also a separate competition for "Best Backyard Cook."

Festival attendees got to sample the food made by the competitors.

"What's unique about this event is you get to come in and try some of the best backyard barbecues that's out there," Jamie Flores, event coordinator said. "(We're really happy about) the teams we have this year, who they are, the experience that they have and the foods they are providing today. It's definitely worth the price of admission."

Some of the competing teams included Rollin' Oak, Santa Maria Tri Tip Company and the returning champions, Whisky Bent BBQ.