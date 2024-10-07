Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls event raises funds to fight hunger

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host Santa Maria Empty Bowls, an event where attendees can enjoy a meal together and help raise money for those in need.

The October 16 event will take place at the Santa Maria Fairpark Plaza Pavillion.

Each guest attending the event receives soup, bread and water, taking home a handmade bowl as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to feed the hungry in our community.

Empty Bowls will feature a raffle, including a selection of wines, restaurant and entertainment certificates, jewelry, and more.

Tickets are $25 per person, with seating available in both the 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. time slots, with a to-go option as well.

Purchase tickets at Santa Maria Empty Bowls 2024 - Campaign (foodbanksbc.org).

Proceeds from Empty Bowls benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

