Authorities investigating fatal crash in Santa Maria Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after a crash in Santa Maria killed at least one person Saturday evening.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Maria division reported in a post on X that the crash happened at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

A Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling northbound on Highway 101 near the Main Street off-ramp when it left the highway at a high speed.

Officials say the Charger rolled and hit a parked truck in the IHOP parking lot on Nicholson Avenue.

The CHP reports that the Main Street off-ramp was temporarily closed on Saturday night while emergency crews responded.

The agency has not yet released the identity of the people involved in the crash.

