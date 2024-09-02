Ballet Folklórico Imperial prepares for "Mexico en la Piel" performance

Santa Maria Ballet Folklórico Imperial is preparing for its third annual "Mexico en la Piel" performance on Friday and Saturday.

Founded in 2022, the group serves as a non-profit organization that brings the tradition of Mexican folk dance to the Central Coast community.

KSBY caught up with dancer Natalia Zepeda at a rehearsal to see what she was most excited about.

"I think it's really exciting to be a part of this show because we get to, like, showcase our culture to the community," Zepeda said. "We've been really excited to show the community the hard work we've been doing to really, like, give justice to the culture. So we're really excited for that."

You can see the dancers perform on Sept. 6 and 7 at the Ethel Pope Auditorium. More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.