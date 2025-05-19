'Beyond the Frame' art show showcases talents of local middle school students

Local middle school students are getting the chance to showcase their talent and imagination during a special event at the Santa Maria Public Library.

Starting this weekend, Shepard Hall was host to Beyond the Frame— a junior high art show organized by the Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District (SMBUSD).

Students across the region have contributed their artworks to the gallery, including ceramic pieces, photography, drawings, and paintings.

"It's all about us showing the community all the great talents that our young artists have and [their] great potential," Kurt Payne, an SMBUSD teacher, told KSBY. "It also is great because it's showing that our students aren't always spending time on screen time."

The art show will be on display from 4:30-6:30 p.m. until Thursday for anyone to enjoy.