Bowling tournament happening in Santa Maria this weekend, first time in 20 years

Some of the Regional West's Best bowlers have made their way to Santa Maria.

This weekend, Rancho Bowl is hosting the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Santa Maria Open.

KSBY stopped by Friday, when practice sessions were being held.

There are three categories, Women, Men and Seniors. The top three in each category win.

Those winners have a chance to move on to further tournaments within PBA.

"It's been 20 years since we've had a tournament here. And just to see, you know, all the bowlers come together and the different level of bowlers. And, you know, we have some national touring players that are here. So it's just I can't even put into words, you know, it's just an awesome feeling," said Debbie Meneley, Pacific Petroleum California Open Tournament Coordinator.

If you would like to watch the tournament, qualifying takes place Saturday and Sunday is the finals.

To learn more, click here.