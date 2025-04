UPDATE: 8:10 p.m. - Police say they gained access into an apartment and no burglary suspect was found and they are now clearing the scene.

Santa Maria police tell KSBY around 3:45 p.m. on Friday they got a call of a possible burglary in progress at the Amara Apartments on the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.

As of 7 p.m. Friday night police are still on scene looking into the report. Police advise people to avoid the area if possible as they conduct their investigation.