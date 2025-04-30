Cadets graduate from Allan Hancock College's CORE Custody Academy

On Wednesday twelve cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy. The ceremony was held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

"Today is not an ending, but rather a beginning,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Vincent Wasilewski. “It is the beginning of a career in one of the most demanding and rewarding professions anywhere.”

All 12 graduates of CORE Academy Class #19 completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course. The six-week academy is designed to help students work as correctional officers. The instruction included things like emergency planning in a custody facility, investigation procedures, contraband, arrest and control, physical fitness training, CPR/First Aid and emergency vehicle operations.

"During our time here, we’ve come to rely on each other, we’ve pushed each other to achieve things we did not think we could, and we’ve encouraged each other through any and all failures we’ve encountered,” said Custody Deputy Jacob Borges, who was named class valedictorian.

The 12 CORE Academy graduates will go on to work as custody deputies for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.