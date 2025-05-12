Watch Now
CAL FIRE SLO at scene of vegetation fire in Santa Maria riverbed

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo
Posted

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo units are at the scene of a vegetation fire in the Santa Maria riverbed Sunday evening.

Authorities reported at 6:49 p.m. that the blaze had spread to one acre of brush and was moving at a slow rate of spread.

In a post on X, CAL FIRE SLO says its dispatch center received reports of a drone flying in the area.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo posted this picture on X Sunday evening after reporting that a fire broke out in the Santa Maria riverbed.

Officials urged residents to never fly drones near a fire, as they "pose a serious threat" to firefighting aircraft and stop them from being able to fly.

At 7:05 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO representatives said forward progress was stopped.

Authorities are urging drivers to use caution when traveling near the Santa Maria River Bridge on Highway 101.

