CAL FIRE SLO at scene of vegetation fire in Santa Maria riverbed

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo units are at the scene of a vegetation fire in the Santa Maria riverbed Sunday evening.

Authorities reported at 6:49 p.m. that the blaze had spread to one acre of brush and was moving at a slow rate of spread.

In a post on X, CAL FIRE SLO says its dispatch center received reports of a drone flying in the area.

Officials urged residents to never fly drones near a fire, as they "pose a serious threat" to firefighting aircraft and stop them from being able to fly.

At 7:05 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO representatives said forward progress was stopped.

Authorities are urging drivers to use caution when traveling near the Santa Maria River Bridge on Highway 101.