Central Coast Airfest kicks off at Santa Maria Airport

The annual Central Coast Airfest kicked off on Saturday in Santa Maria.

Aviation fans filled the tarmac of the Santa Maria Airport to see displays from historic military, aerobatic, and warbird planes, including an Ace Maker T-33, a USMC UV-22 Osprey, and a B-25 Bomber.

Santa Maria resident Jacob Galloway said that his favorite part of the event was being so close to the aircraft.

"I think it's the noise you just hear in that jet engine and then feeling it in your gut. It's just, I don't know, it's the best. I can't get enough of it," Galloway said.

This year, the airfest was under the direction of the Planes of Fame Air Museum, which is opening a new campus for aviation fans to enjoy in Santa Maria.

Community members can still catch the Central Coast Airfest on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found on the organization's website.