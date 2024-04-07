Central Coast Truck Center hosts 3rd annual Classic Car Show

The Central Coast Truck Center hosted a car show Saturday benefiting the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.

The free event was filled with cars, food trucks, vendors and music.

"We're getting out here as a community, we're just having fun and we're giving back to a great cause and letting everybody know about the programs that United Way has," Melinda Martin, United Way Development Coordinator said.

United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County supports programs addressing childhood literacy, homeless housing resources and financial stability support.