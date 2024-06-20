Changes coming to Highway 166 at Black Road in Santa Maria

Changes are coming to a portion of Highway 166 at Black Road in Santa Maria. When work begins next month, traffic will be impacted.

“We’re really excited to break ground on this traffic signalization and safety project at 166 at Black Road and right away, starting July 1, we’ll have a closure at Black Road at the intersection close to 166, so, we are rerouting traffic through the area,” said

Lauren Bianchi-Klemann, SBCAG public information manager.

Funding for the $2.53 million-dollar project, which includes a new traffic signal system and dedicated turning lanes, is coming from Measure A and Santa Barbara County Transportation Sales Tax.

"With the schools being out there and with the traffic at higher volume, the schools would be safe for the kids. It would probably be safe if there was a light out there, of course, absolutely," said Travis Clymer, of Santa Maria.

Other upgrades include new turning lanes, lighting, and fluorescent road markers and an enhanced drainage system to keep water off the road.

Joanne Wolstenhold of Santa Maria agrees the improvments are needed.

“Actually, I think it's a good idea because there are a lot of accidents, people not paying attention. The fog, just so many weather inclements I guess it would be called, and people just don't pay attention," she said.

Highway 166 will remain open during the work. One-way traffic control is set to begin in the area sometime this fall.

