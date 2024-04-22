Children and families enjoy Santa Maria Children's Day event

An event for children and families to learn about different resources in the community while having fun and celebrating kids took place at Oakley Park on Sunday.

“It just gives me a taste of the outside,” Christian Galvin, a Santa Maria resident said.

Christian and his dad Roger Galvin had a booth at the Children’s Day event but also wandered around to other booths.

Galvin says Santa Maria needs more activities like the one on Sunday, more often to better benefit the community.

“Family is the backbone of our community and we need to nurture that and have events like these to get them all together and have fun,” Galvin said.

Children’s Day, a free event hosted by the Rotary Club of Santa Maria is a day to celebrate the next generation.

“It's for the community to come together and for some people to get to know each other,” Lucea Garcia, an attendee said.

“Community can get together, get to know each other, and make the Santa Maria community better,” Vivienne Riconose, another attendee said.

This is the second year more than 50 booths covered the park with giveaway opportunities, resources, and support.

Event coordinator Carlos Escobedo shares why this event is so special to him.

When Escobedo was growing up, nonprofits and organizations helped him a lot and he felt supported.

Now, he wants the same for others.

“I want our kids and families to know they’re not by themselves, that there are so many resources. We can have one day and not be worried about the money,” Escobedo said.