City of Santa Maria calls on local artisans to showcase their work at new holiday event

As the City of Santa Maria gears up to host the first annual Machado Plaza Holiday Market, officials are calling on local vendors to showcase their products at the event.

City representatives say the market is open to local artisans, craftspersons, or small business owners looking for an opportunity to publicize and sell their works.

Organizers aim for the event to feature a variety of holiday gifts, handmade crafts, and specialty foods, among other items.

The Machado Plaza Holiday Market is set to take place on Dec. 21, rain or shine, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Machado Plaza.

City officials are now accepting vendor applications through Dec. 6.

Application fees range from $0, to $25, to $50, according to organizers.

The vendor application form can be found on the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's webpage.

Community members can also contact the Recreation and Parks Department by emailing rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org or calling (805) 925-0951 extension 2260 for more information.