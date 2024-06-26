City of Santa Maria kicks off 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park

The City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. will host their 20th annual 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park series starting July 14.

Concerts will be held every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., alternating performance locations between Pioneer Park, Rotary Centennial Park, and Aquistapace Park.

Seven bands local to the Central Coast will be performing each week, ranging from rock n' roll to bluegrass to country:



July 14th, Mestizo - Pioneer Park (in partnership with the Mad Bomberz Car Club

July 21st, Ghost Monster - Rotary Centennial Park

July 28th, Unfinished Business - Rotary Centennial Park

August 4th, The Brass Factory - Rotary Centennial Park

August 11th, Way Out West - Acquistapace Park

August 18th, Shop Rock - Acquistapace Park

August 25th, Mother Corn Shuckers - Acquistapace Park

The family-friendly series is free for all attendees. Families are encouraged to bring food, chairs, and blankets to the parks.

The event is funded by local major sponsor Driscoll's and by Summer Fun sponsors, like the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast and Hot Hits Fuego 97.1 FM.

More information on the Summer Concerts in the Park and updates to its lineup can be found at the City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department website.