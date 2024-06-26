Watch Now
City of Santa Maria kicks off 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park

Sunday was the first of five musical performances part of the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.
KSBY News
Attendees gather at the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 26, 2024

The City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. will host their 20th annual 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park series starting July 14.

Concerts will be held every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., alternating performance locations between Pioneer Park, Rotary Centennial Park, and Aquistapace Park.

Seven bands local to the Central Coast will be performing each week, ranging from rock n' roll to bluegrass to country:

  • July 14th, Mestizo - Pioneer Park (in partnership with the Mad Bomberz Car Club
  • July 21st, Ghost Monster - Rotary Centennial Park
  • July 28th, Unfinished Business - Rotary Centennial Park
  • August 4th, The Brass Factory - Rotary Centennial Park
  • August 11th, Way Out West - Acquistapace Park
  • August 18th, Shop Rock - Acquistapace Park
  • August 25th, Mother Corn Shuckers - Acquistapace Park

The family-friendly series is free for all attendees. Families are encouraged to bring food, chairs, and blankets to the parks.
The event is funded by local major sponsor Driscoll's and by Summer Fun sponsors, like the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast and Hot Hits Fuego 97.1 FM.

More information on the Summer Concerts in the Park and updates to its lineup can be found at the City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department website.

