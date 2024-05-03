City of Santa Maria receives $120K grant to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety

The City of Santa Maria just received a boost to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The city received a $120,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to promote safe practices and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

City officials said the funds will support a variety of safety-focused activities, such as developing programs aimed at educating young riders and pedestrians, community and school education programs, helmet-fitting inspections and distributing helmets to those in need, among other things.

"I think it's going to be good because it's going to provide funding to create some educational programs to educate riders on safe bike practices," said Scott Clark, owner of Main Street Cycles in Santa Maria. "Both in what to wear and how to protect themselves and be visible, as well as, I think the importance of learning how to follow the rules of the road."

The funding will also go towards pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on the roads and the equipment needed to be visible to drivers.

The grant program will run through September 2024.