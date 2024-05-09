City of Santa Maria reopens Dominion Rd. with access to Los Flores Ranch park

After extensive road improvements by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, the City of Santa Maria announced the reopening of Dominion Road, restoring direct access to Los Flores Ranch Park.

The road was closed in early March due to a sinkhole following the rainy season.

With Dominion Road now restored, even more residents and visitors can return to enjoying the recreational opportunities that Los Flores Ranch Park has to offer — activities such as hiking, mountain biking, bird watching, and fun outdoor programs for all ages.

Los Flores Ranch Park, located at 6271 Dominion Road, is open to the public Thursday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last entry at 6 p.m.

To reach the park from Santa Maria:



Head south on Highway 101

Turn left at the Clark Avenue exit

Turn right on Dominion Road

The city describes Los Flores Ranch as a "serene regional park" that boasts scenic landscapes with winding trails that are ideal for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding.