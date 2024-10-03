City of Santa Maria to host mayor candidate forum ahead of election

Santa Maria mayoral candidates will answer questions about their experiences, qualifications, and plans to improve the city at the City of Santa Maria Mayor Candidate Forum on Oct. 4.

The event is organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County; it will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church starting at 5 p.m.

Organizers say the forum will be moderated, open to the public, and free to attend. There will also be an audience Q&A period and time for attendees to interact with the candidates, according to a Santa Maria Valley Chamber press release.

Organizers say seating and parking is limited; they encourage community members to RSVP and arrive early.

More information about the forum can be found on the event's webpage.